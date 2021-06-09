Regarding the Sunday opinion piece "Osaka's silence speaks volumes" by Christine Emba: Naomi Osaka. We love you. We respect your decision.
You remind me so much of Arthur Ashe and all he went through with grace so similar to yours. Take the time you need. Ignore what the media says. They are just spectators there to profit off of you.
I was the only African American at the Tennis Hall of Fame not related to Arthur Ashe during his induction ceremony. Less than 50 people in total were in attendance. Like Arthur Ashe, you are one of a kind. No one can copy you. Protect your heart. Protect your health. Because when the cheering stops, like Arthur, all you have is you.
— Skye Knight Dent, Bakersfield
