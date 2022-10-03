With hot, dry summers in Bakersfield, many seek relief on the Central Coast.
If a Texas-based Vistra Energy proposal is approved, Morro Bay/Estero Bay will no longer be the idyllic coastal town many have grown to love.
Vistra intends to build the world’s largest 600 megawatt lithium-ion battery storage plant in the world on the Embarcadero in the heart of Morro Bay; opposite Morro Rock and close to popular beaches, hotels, stores and restaurants.
Approximately 1 million tourists visit Morro Bay every year. Why should it matter to them?
Lithium-ion batteries are considered dangerous and highly flammable, emitting up to 100 toxic gases when they catch on fire, including carbon monoxide.
There have been a number of fires and malfunctions, resulting in shelter-in-place advisories, in the U.S. and other countries in battery storage facilities, resulting in fatal injuries.
Most recently, the PG&E lithium-ion battery storage facility in Moss Landing, Calif., caught on fire and the Vistra battery storage facility nearby had two mishaps that closed their facility down for months. By way of comparison, Moss Landing has 50 residents while Morro Bay has 11,000, with a robust tourist population.
Concerned citizens are asking the Morro Bay City Council to protect the residents and tourists from this public health and safety threat, encouraging Vistra to locate its facility in a safer location away from people, wildlife and the sensitive coastal ecosystem.
Please consider adding your voice to this effort with calls, e-mails and letters to the Morro Bay Mayor/City Council.
— Joan Behrick, Morro Bay