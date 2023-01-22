I was recently shopping at a local shoe store when I saw a young man with a very large sack stuffing it indiscriminately with boxes of shoes. After filling the sack full with about 30 boxes, he ran out the front door. I was watching this with disbelief because none of the store’s staff seemed to care. With complete horror, I asked a salesperson if they saw what had just transpired. They acknowledged seeing it and said there was nothing they could do about it and that it happened frequently.
I then approached the security guard a few minutes later who was just returning from a break. I asked him what he would have done had he been present. He again said there was nothing he could have done.