Since courts and some district attorneys around the land are content on rejecting and not prosecuting some serious crimes, it seems they now have more time to prosecute politicians and other leaders who blatantly lie to the public.
Perhaps if politicians and others who should know better are prosecuted for their calculated falsehoods and the chaos their actions cause us in society to live with, they will think twice before lying to the public, knowing they'll be held accountable in a court of law, either a criminal or civil court.
If politicians want to eliminate qualified immunity for the police, then let's eliminate it for everyone, all politicians included. Let's play fair, folks.
— Kevin Legg, Bakersfield