Last weekend I had the opportunity to visit my son in San Francisco. What a delightful time on many levels! Adding to the family cheer was the assurance that EVERY establishment we visited requested we show proof of vaccination. I felt great comfort in knowing that all were vaccinated when we entered the Immersive Van Gogh exhibit, a wine bar, and an Italian restaurant.
Considering that Kern County has experienced 1,540 COVID deaths and San Francisco County only 622 COVID deaths, perhaps more establishments here should have similar requirements. It is my opinion that vaccinated folks in Bakersfield would happily patronize restaurants that had such requirements.
Stay healthy!
— Sally Hill, Bakersfield