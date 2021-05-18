There has always been an issue between different groups using the Kern River Multi-use Path, whether it is walkers, joggers, roller-bladders, cyclists and equestrians. The speeds vary from families on walks to the bike riders that can reach speeds up to 25 to 30 mph.
The matter before the Bakersfield City Council is not the use of motor vehicles being permitted on the path but if e-bikes and other electric powered devices be allowed. E-bikes are not classified as motor vehicles and top out at 21 mph. Studies show that e-bikes are used mostly by those who are not able to use the organic pedal bike because of health problems and/or age, and do not travel at the top speed the e-bike is able to achieve.
Banning the use of e-bikes on the path would limit many in our community to enjoy the jewel that is the Kern River Multi-use Path.
I agree that excessive speeds on the path can create problems and it is up to all of us who use the path to be mindful of our surroundings and travel at a safe speed. There are only a few places where the paved path and the equestrian path traverse and we should all take precautions at these crossings.
Prohibiting groups from using the path is not a road we want to go down.
— Cindy Parra, Bakersfield