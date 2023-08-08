In answer to an open question posed in a letter to the editor the other day (“Students know about acting on climate change”), I must answer that I’m still asleep, and comfortably so (“Are you woke or still asleep?”).
Perhaps I will soften my view when The Californian weather section begins printing today’s high temperature forecast along with what it should be. Even better would be when our government leads by example. In this case, the U.S. military, reportedly a very large consumer of fuels, goes on quarter or half fuel rations for a decade or two to see if temperatures cool. Bonus, then America could try minding its own business. Of course if the U.S. government were to begin leading by example, then we might start to expect it in other areas, think budgets and debt. Strike that thought.