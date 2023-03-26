Reparations: Personally, I am fed up with paying more (increased taxes and stealing money from Social Security that I paid for 50 years) for everyone to receive something for nothing. How does this work? Fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth or tenth generations from the original slaves — they want to be paid?
Let's say that the government decides to do this. What about the 11th generation or a child born the following month after the government has paid to those who are relatives from the late 1700s and 1800s. Does this baby get paid also? How about children born again and again over the next 100 years, do they get paid also? If not, why not?
They, too, are relatives from the original slave. When will reparations ever end? My point is this. If you, the reader, want to pay this, then sell your home, sell stock, sell your cars, take money out of your kids' college funds and write out the check. For me, nope. I never owned a slave.
How about this thought. How about the U.S. government charging all the heirs to the slaves a fee for being in the United States and the freedoms and rights they now have. Ridiculous — you say. The whole thought is ridiculous. That's my point. Every person, regardless of color, has the right to study, work and put themselves through college or be a bum. Color isn't the deciding factor.
— Raymond Reed, Bakersfield