Reparations: Personally, I am fed up with paying more (increased taxes and stealing money from Social Security that I paid for 50 years) for everyone to receive something for nothing. How does this work? Fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth or tenth generations from the original slaves — they want to be paid?

Let's say that the government decides to do this. What about the 11th generation or a child born the following month after the government has paid to those who are relatives from the late 1700s and 1800s. Does this baby get paid also? How about children born again and again over the next 100 years, do they get paid also? If not, why not?

