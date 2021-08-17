Trump derangement syndrome is alive and well even after he has left office. This was painfully obvious when someone wrote in swooning over Biden, a known bigot, regarding his so called niceness and morality. I thought I might puke. Biden is none of these things. If anything, he is completely immoral or at best amoral.
Look at his "accomplishments" since he took office. Does a good Roman Catholic support abortion and continue to take communion? Does a moral man divest thousands of Americans of their jobs in the oil industry with no alternatives that will allow them to support their families? Does a moral man threaten to compromise the rights of free American citizens to the right to bear arms? Does a moral man threaten citizens who refuse the COVID vaccine or wear masks, but allow illegal immigrants to overrun our southern border from all four corners of the earth, releasing them into the middle of our unsuspecting cities throughout this country without testing for COVID?
Now, we have the debacle of Afghanistan, and he owns all of that. He is disgusting beyond measure and is beyond all help. Biden's supporters will only talk about Jan. 6. My response is why do they care so much what happened that day when they have all of the above under Biden's watch to be concerned about? Biden supporters, I am not so sure the vast majority of Americans agree with him or you. Irretrievable stupidity is alive and well among the Democrats!
— Brenda Sutton, Bakersfield