Drive most anywhere in the city and see and smell the foul smell of pee and poop from the homeless population.
The north bridge of the traffic circle on Chester Avenue is a good example. It is stained dark from pee. Most anywhere downtown in the business district is fair game for relieving oneself.
If the city is fine with this, they should accept responsibility and cost for having port-a-potties around the area for people to use. We are one step away from having a disease pandemic due to the unsanitary conditions like they did during the Dark Ages.
— Jeff Harmer, Bakersfield