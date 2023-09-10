Kudos to The Californian for its front-page reporting on “Extolling the power of preventive care" (Sept. 6). As summarized succinctly by Kern Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan: “Routine preventative care will help you stay well, and catch health problems early, helping you live a healthier, longer and happier life.”
This admonition also applies to effective prevention of homelessness, post-traumatic stress disorder — even active shooters! — plus other mental health issues adversely affecting our lives and our communities!
Proactive intervention with appropriate treatment before homelessness is experienced can save one’s career, marriage, family relationships and even life! Also, it avoids perpetual homelessness in communities, saving major tax dollars!
The same is true for PTSD. Delay in seeking proper care only reduces the probability of recovery. The benefits of redirecting potential active shooters are all too obvious.
Family members, clergy, co-workers, friends and relatives each can play a key role when early symptoms that “something’s not quite right” are observed and early intervention by professionals is provided.
Tragic outcomes abound when such care is deferred.
This added application of “if you see something, say something” seems appropriate. Others will be eternally grateful — especially the patient!
— John Pryor, Bakersfield