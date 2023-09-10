Kudos to The Californian for its front-page reporting on “Extolling the power of preventive care" (Sept. 6). As summarized succinctly by Kern Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan: “Routine preventative care will help you stay well, and catch health problems early, helping you live a healthier, longer and happier life.”

This admonition also applies to effective prevention of homelessness, post-traumatic stress disorder — even active shooters! — plus other mental health issues adversely affecting our lives and our communities!

