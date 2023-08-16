Education is the cornerstone of our society, and the decisions made by those in the Kern High School District and Kern County Board of Education shape the futures of countless young individuals. As constituents and stakeholders, we trust that those we elect to these positions will respect and uphold the foundational laws and best practices that govern their roles.
Recent actions and sentiments expressed by some board members have raised concerns. It’s crucial for our community to understand that laws like the Brown Act and affiliations like the California School Boards Association aren’t arbitrarily designed. They were crafted and implemented by individuals elected to positions of significant responsibility, aiming to ensure transparency, fairness and accountability in our public institutions.