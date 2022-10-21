I was proud of Kevin McCarthy on Jan. 13, a week after the assault on our Capitol, when he rose to the occasion by telling House members that the president bears responsibility for the attack. “He should have immediately denounced the mob when he saw what was unfolding.” He called on Trump to accept his share of responsibility. “What we saw last week was not the American way. Neither is the continued rhetoric that Joe Biden is not the legitimate president.” He stressed that Biden won the election.
In the moment, I forgave McCarthy for neglecting his district while pursuing his political ambitions. Never mind that he refused to hold town hall meetings. Never mind that he refused to meet with folk about their medical concerns. Never mind his disregard for women’s rights. Never mind his voting against Biden’s American Rescue Plan that provided aid to our post-COVID crippled economy. Never mind his opposing needed infrastructure proposals. Never mind all his shortfalls, for the better part of the man was emerging. How courageous to stand up to a tyrannical bully and tell the truth.