If you think food prices are high now, wait and see what they will be if the Gov. Boy Wonder (as in I wonder what he is going to do to us next) Newsom gets his way. On top of fuel prices being double what they were two years ago, he is spending $20 million of your taxes to pay for a think tank to come up with different uses for farmland, or I should say land used to grow our food on.
He also has in his budget $1.5 billion to buy old grandfathered water rights from farmers, and if they don't sell their rights, he is going to tax what water they do use to make it so expensive they won't be able to grow our food. He said it would leave more water to keep that little delta fish alive. I know that fish is important, but if you don't have food to eat, are you going to worry about a little fish?
With the population that keeps growing, we are already short of electric and water, and with a shortage of food, the prices will go through the roof and only the rich will be able to eat. Think of paying $20 or more for a gallon of milk or $24 for a dozen eggs. Instead of spending all your tax dollars that way, wouldn't it be better to spend it building plants to make sea water drinkable or find ways of reusing sewer water?
It is costing the stores twice as much as it used to for them to truck our food to the stores. Already it is no wonder prices have gone up!
— Ray Leon Shankle Jr., Bakersfield