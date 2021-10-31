I read Robert Price's piece on the future of oil in Kern ("Time for Kern County to reassess its fight with the state over the future of oil," Oct. 24), which the pivotal concept is seeing the future, which is changing dramatically with "open eyes" and minimal bias. However, before diving into Price particulars, its also necessary to acknowledge the general highly divided climate of the nation and our own community. We have some 70 percent of Republicans residing in a universe which facts do not support. And when falsehoods dominate so significantly many mindsets, the battle lines are already drawn where every issues divides, and the result becomes opinions which fall into either being with us or against us. And in this vein, The Californian already published a letter portraying Price's honest look forward as against the best interests of Kern.
Its my assessment many here are indoctrinated by long-standing perspectives rooted in nearly a century of oil production "Gold Mine." These circumstances have been consistent, but as everyone should grasp, climate change coupled with existing fossil fuel technology dating back better than a century, inherently unchanged has paved the way for the introduction of electric vehicles. Vehicles well received and gaining acceptance will just as motor vehicles accomplished a century ago. Gasoline-powered vehicles "nearly overnight" signaled the end of horse-drawn carriages and associated stables.
Mr. Price was very diplomatic and to his credit, in addressing changing realities and evolving truths did an excellent job of being direct, articulating how changes are justified and rooted in reality. Addressing those which can't accept change and are intent in hiding one's head in the sand, such perspectives serve no benefit but to beat a dying horse.
— Wade Eagleton, Bakersfield