I read in the Californian that PG&E is concerned about blackouts due in part to heavy use of AC units. One way to help is to use evaporative coolers instead of AC units.
I can already hear the cries of "NO WAY." But evaporative coolers can be made much more efficient by adding a shade over them.
I made a shade out of wood framing and polyurethane netting. The wood frame keeps the polyurethane about eight inches away from the cooler surface. This keeps the sun off the cooler surface and still allows air to get through. My home stays reasonably comfortable even in triple digit numbers. I have not had to use my AC unit at all so far this year.
The shade covers the top and all four sides. All four sides are hinged to the top so they can be raised to make servicing easy. Each corner has spring loaded clip to fasten them together so the wind doesn't blow them around. These clips are also used to fasten the sides together to keep them up when raised to service the cooler.
Let's all do whatever we can to help prevent electricity blackouts.
— Leonard Logan, Bakersfield