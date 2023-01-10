Regarding Kevin McCarthy’s bid for House speaker, Matt Gaetz noted last month, “Every single Republican in Congress knows that Kevin does not actually believe anything. He has no ideology.”

On Friday afternoon, following four days in which McCarthy lost the most votes for speaker since the pre-Civil War era, Gaetz asked on the House floor, “Is this an exercise in vanity for someone who's done the math, taken the counts, and is putting this institution through something that is absolutely avoidable?"