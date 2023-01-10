Regarding Kevin McCarthy’s bid for House speaker, Matt Gaetz noted last month, “Every single Republican in Congress knows that Kevin does not actually believe anything. He has no ideology.”
On Friday afternoon, following four days in which McCarthy lost the most votes for speaker since the pre-Civil War era, Gaetz asked on the House floor, “Is this an exercise in vanity for someone who's done the math, taken the counts, and is putting this institution through something that is absolutely avoidable?"
It’s quite sad when someone as morally bankrupt as Matt Gaetz understands what 67 percent of Bakersfield voters seemingly do not. In bargaining away most of the power of his new position, Kevin McCarthy has confirmed that all he ever wanted was to be handed the gavel and given prestige of a job title.
Now McCarthy gets to experience the full consequences of everything he has done to make himself barely-electable to a traditionally consequential office he has already turned into a mere photo-op. When his colleagues repeatedly show how much they do not take Speaker McCarthy seriously, he can think about how he spent the past two years reading Dr. Seuss books, lamenting the price of Halloween candy, getting himself caught in a lie in real time over an audio recording, and making peace at Mar-a-Lago with the man he can no longer save, and who can no longer save him.
— Chris Carton, Bakersfield