With all this talk about water restrictions and limiting irrigation to even and odd addresses etc, etc., the city needs to take a hard look at its irrigation practices and efficiency. You can drive down any street in Bakersfield that has a center median with shrubs, grass or trees early in the morning and see rivers of water running across the street into the gutter. Poor maintenance, poor sprinkler location and direction of water spray.
The city street landscaping department needs to get it together and set an example. Now we are going to turn Cal Water personnel into water cops? Neighbors reporting neighbors? How about the water company coming up with some reclamation plans and not flushing water down the gutters by the thousands of gallons when they flush a hydrant or a filter or whatever. All the pressure to conserve needs to be without hypocrisy. Hold yourself accountable too, city of Bakersfield! Cal Water!
— Sean Moran, Bakersfield