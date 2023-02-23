When I ran for Kern County supervisor in 1976, Gov. Jimmy Carter was also on the ballot. He was a peanut farmer from Georgia and I was a former Peace Corps volunteer from McFarland who had served in India. I worked in agriculture helping farmers increase their potato yields. We were both farmers and Democrats. He increased the voter turnout in Kern County and helped me win my first election.
Now that President Carter is in the news with renewed interest as he enters hospice during his 98th year, I want to thank him for his public service and his example as an honest elected official. He is also an example for us on how to conduct oneself as a former president. His life is full of volunteer service — an example for all of us.