Commentator Maureen Dowd writes about America’s “gerontocracy” of aged politicians running the country amid declining health. She reminds that Shakespeare worried about the same thing in his play King Lear. (“When the mad lead the blind,” The New York Times, April 15.)

Dowd passes along a theater company’s interpretation that the play is “a parable on clinging on to power ‘when leaders are too old and unwilling to step down and let others learn how to do the job.’” No, ma’m, it’s not the age of the official, it’s either the system of government or the term of office that is the danger. Power corrupts, not age.

