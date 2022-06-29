I am responding to Saturday’s Californian sports comments on athletes reacting to the ruling on abortion. LeBron James said the ruling was about “power and control” and the negative effects on Black women.
It is ironic this wealthy professional athlete and his NBA organization is funded by Communist China. NBA China is valued at $5 billion and owns 90 percent of the entity.
There are millions of dollars tied to Chinese sportswear and endorsements. How is the American citizen supposed to believe anything these arrogant athletes and team owners say? They have billions of dollars yet do nothing to help the inner-city youth problems of today or do anything to heal our failing nation. More hypocrisy from the left to remove our freedom and brainwash our citizens.
Sounds like they are the ones seeking “power and control.”God bless us.
— Dennis McLean, Bakersfield