The Supreme Court is set to decide a couple of cases that don't seem to have anything in common. Abortion is one, and gun carrying is the other. To a close student of the law like me, the connection is obvious.
When we, as is most right and proper, insist that every pregnancy result in a lively, bouncing baby boy or girl, we increase the population and multiply. And that's a good thing.
But, by this process, we increase our population too much. Our schools are overcrowded with children there's no room for. Fortunately, the solution is simple: We just go in and gun 'em down.
The economy of the United States is geared toward this method of population control. No other country is able to achieve this kind of efficiency. This is called American Exceptionalism.
Constitutional law can be complicated, but I've totally simplified it for you.
— Larry Dunn, Bakersfield