Gwen Berry is an accurate representative for the Marxist educational teaching in our American government-financed schools. The Marxist system is an efficient learning technique, but what are the students being taught? They learn to hate a country that has fought a civil war. A war to eliminate slavery and preserve a way of life. Some say it was to preserve the union of states ... that too. But if it is true, why is the educational system trying to eliminate American history in the classrooms and add a new spin to it. History is history and if it is changed, it becomes agenda-driven history. All the statue monuments of southern heroes of that war are being removed. I wonder if they will be replaced with Marxist leaders, like Karl Marx himself, Saul Alinsky or perhaps Che Guevera.
Gwen Berry, although interacting with other Olympians around the world seems to turn a deft ear to those who want to relocate to the United States. Berry believes protest on a podium is a human right, and it is not for the IOC to decide. So, in name of freedoms, which she claims she does not have, she thinks the IOC rules should make room for her protest. The committee should adjust their rules and adhere to Berry’s protest demands. Can you imagine what would happen if this was accepted? What would be next? The removal of the American flag?
I think politics and agenda should have no platform at the Olympics. A person who does not want to represent their country and their freedoms should align themselves with a country that shares their beliefs.
— William Davis, Bakersfield