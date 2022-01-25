I'm a baby boomer. I was raised in Bakersfield. I grew up on a fun, safe street where doors were left open, kids played in the street, the air was cleaner, and most of us went to church. Teachers were in charge of classrooms. We respected them. We feared their disapproval. Parents trusted them, and let them teach us.
And teach us they did. I loved my early education. We walked to school, dressed to eat out or fly (if we were lucky), went on Sunday drives with mom and dad, and thankfully got vaccinated for deadly diseases. Morality was high. Trust was strong. What happened?
I know that things instilled in me still exist. I don't lie, or try not to. I respect the law and courts. I respect all people. Why is it we now have a government that lost all those qualities? Now we have so many lies. Greed and power are top priorities. As a kid, and adult, lying would disappoint my family. I loved them (most of the time). If we were sick we did the right thing and stayed home.
God forbid the law called on us, or scarier yet, perhaps subpoenaed, we abided. It was our duty. Government worked for the people, not self-interest, deference to a false idol, or knowingly exposing others with a potentially deadly disease to hold a prayer meeting. Back then politicians seemed to care about us. No longer. Politics didn't end friendships back then. Sad.
— Mark Perttula, Bakersfield