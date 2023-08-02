With all the Greta Thunberg-like wailing and gnashing of teeth by the national media over alleged climate change and "apocalyptic" high temperatures, I find it interesting that many of the record daily high temperatures in Bakersfield occurred eons ago.
In fact, according to extremeweatherwatch.com, of the 26 days in Bakersfield since 1893 where the temperature reached 114 degrees or more, one occurred last Sept. 6, another in 1976 and a third in 1950. The remaining 23 days occurred at various times between 1908 and 1933, including a record 118 degrees in 1908.
Further, the annual high temperature recorded in Bakersfield since 1914 has been at least 105 degrees each year, including a span between 1929 and 1943 where the recorded high was at least 109 degrees annually. How do the Greta Thunbergs of the world explain those facts?
Perhaps the ongoing increase in political hot air may pose the greatest threat to our planet going forward. As the main character in Dean Koontz's recent novel, "The House at the End of the World," states: "If you're concerned about the environmental impact effects of the flatulence of cattle, don't be. It's a myth. What'll kill us all is the flatulence of politicians."
— John Rodenburg, Bakersfield