With all the Greta Thunberg-like wailing and gnashing of teeth by the national media over alleged climate change and "apocalyptic" high temperatures, I find it interesting that many of the record daily high temperatures in Bakersfield occurred eons ago.

In fact, according to extremeweatherwatch.com, of the 26 days in Bakersfield since 1893 where the temperature reached 114 degrees or more, one occurred last Sept. 6, another in 1976 and a third in 1950. The remaining 23 days occurred at various times between 1908 and 1933, including a record 118 degrees in 1908.

