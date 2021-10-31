I have watched with great dismay as Kevin McCarthy has chosen his own political ambition over service to his constituents. After condemning the insurrection of Jan. 6 from the floor of the House, he beat a hasty retreat to Mar-a-Lago and joined the parade of politicians who believe following Donald Trump is the only way to maintain power. McCarthy believes that by embracing the "big lie," he can get himself elected speaker. He seems more interested in raising money than in serving us.
Louis Gill, on the other hand, understands service to others. In 21 years as a CEO, he provided much-needed help to homeless families and children and to those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault. With the exception of McCarthy fostering bills to address valley fever, I cannot recall him promoting projects to improve the lives of Kern County residents.
I urge readers to take a look at what Louis Gill can offer Kern County residents. Check out his website where his platform includes the need for well-paying jobs, access to health care as a right, and immigration that benefits farmers and farm laborers. I believe Gill can provide what McCarthy has not — help with our issues.
— Debra Matheney, Bakersfield