California, our governor, is very quietly removing our rights by executive orders that no one voted for. Please read Executive Order N-79-20. After 2035, gasoline and diesel engines are banned! Your children are in trouble! No recreational vehicles, motorcycles, cars, lawn mowers, no big trucks to haul food and goods unless they are electric!
Remember the brownouts where power goes off? No new dams allowed to generate hydroelectric power. Instead they want to remove two dams? Did you know that it takes diesel to run the electric car chargers? Where do you think all of the electricity will come from? Now certain diesel trucks are unable to be registered in California! Please change back to reality and dump the dictator!