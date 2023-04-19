I'll start by saying that I love the Kern River and I'm a pretty good swimmer. But I have no desire to get in the river. Here is why. During the drought, the river flowed along at about 300 to 400 cubic feet per second and even at that low level, people still drowned.
Now with the biggest snowpack recorded and above average rain, the river is clipping along at about 5,400 cubic feet per second. One cubic foot of water weighs 62 pounds. So let's do the math. It comes out to 343,800 pounds of water per second charging out of Isabella Lake into the Kern River. Take a minute to let that sink in.
It is expected that the flow of water will increase as the snow really starts to melt. Flowing water at these high volumes is deadly. This is not the time to think you can just paddle around in the river. There are no little sandy beaches along the river at Hart Park. They are under water now.
Other issues making the river more dangerous than ever are that many of the trees and plants along the banks are under water and the water is very murky due to debris and sediment, so you can't know what's under the surface. Branches can snag you and pull you under. Please, please don't get in the river and warn family and friends of the dangers. Drowning in the river is totally preventable.
— Carol Lair, Bakersfield