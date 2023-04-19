I'll start by saying that I love the Kern River and I'm a pretty good swimmer. But I have no desire to get in the river. Here is why. During the drought, the river flowed along at about 300 to 400 cubic feet per second and even at that low level, people still drowned.

Now with the biggest snowpack recorded and above average rain, the river is clipping along at about 5,400 cubic feet per second. One cubic foot of water weighs 62 pounds. So let's do the math. It comes out to 343,800 pounds of water per second charging out of Isabella Lake into the Kern River. Take a minute to let that sink in.

