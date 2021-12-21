Every day we read about how the West is in dire straights because of the drought. Yet, in my neighborhood alone, virtually every other house has planted rye grass this season.
Personally, I think this is insane under the present conditions. Rye grass requires a great amount of water. My wife and I decided several years ago that we would forgo rye grass and simply let the grass die during the winter. We also have a great gardener, yet we simply keep him year-round to clean up every week. The flower beds, shrubs and trees still have to be maintained. Afterall, they still have families to feed.
The Californian has written for years that we simply must conserve water. Yet people are still not getting the message. Sometimes I believe that people simply think that this doesn't apply to them. Believe me, it does.