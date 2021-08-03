In the latest Leonard Pitts piece titled "We can't endanger the lives of the many to humor the misconceptions of the few," (July 30) he argues for the reinstitution of Jim Cow; except this time its more like Jim Covid. As far as he is concerned unless you take the injection into your body, you should be sequestered from society and disallowed from being able to "bank, shop or or enter public gatherings."
No informed consent and no choice in the matter; you get it or else. He is a lover of freedom and liberty you see and a tireless advocate for justice. See folks as Mark Twain said: “History never repeats itself, but it does often rhyme.” Did you really think modern fascism and authoritarianism was going to come goose stepping down your main streets with an arm band? Or can it really come from a race obsessed Mr. Pitts; an African American man constantly harping on historical racism and oppression yet now begging for oppression of his own.
Leonard, you oughta know better. All of those advocating for this should. You are without excuse. Bakersfield Californian, do yourself a favor and find another clown to print.
— John Freeman, Bakersfield