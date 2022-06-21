Thank you, thank you, thank you for running Leonard Pitts' columns. I anxiously look forward to them. He is so good at putting into words exactly how I'm feeling about our country today.
We must be very careful to make sure Donald Trump does not run for president again. He has done enough damage to our country already. I was a registered Republican for more than 50 years until the GOP made such a mess of their party. Very sad that recent Republican congressmen will not stand up for the truth. They only stand up for themselves and not the people of America.
— Pat Ferguson, Bakersfield