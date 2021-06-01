Once again Stephen Moore has desecrated the Op-Ed page with yet another whopper. His recent piece ("Biden's 'Gas Tax' is a pain at the pump," May 26) is amazingly easy to disprove. Let us begin with his truthful big lie; he claims that gas prices have risen by 84 cents just since Biden was elected (true), and that Biden is to blame for this horrible result (false).
Ironically, he refers to this meteoric rise as a "gas tax" (false), because he knows his fellow Trumpsters hate taxes. Further, Moore knows that Republicans want to protect corporations and the super-rich from paying their fair share. Republicans, not Biden, want ordinary taxpayers to pay for infrastructure improvements via gas taxes.
Did gas prices rise 84 cents between November 2020 and May 2021? Yes! So why is Moore lying? His lying is the result of cherrypicking his endpoints. His analysis begins in November 2020 when many Americans were sheltered in place, so gas prices were artificially low at $2.20 per gallon.
Further, Trump's bungling of health safety measures, not fuel availabilty, was the reason for ultra-low prices. The May endpoint was chosen because the ransomed Colonial Pipeline caused price hikes. The difference between these two perfectly selected endpoints may be 84 cents, but the real price rise is closer to 25 cents and there is no gas shortage. Finally, the USA became a net exporter refined oil products (gasoline and jet fuel) in 2011, not during Trump's tenure as Moore asserts.
Please, No Moore!
— Steven Pearson, Bakersfield