The Supreme court decision striking down Roe vs Wade is wrong!
The three conservative judges, appointed by an egotist, one-term president, changed the balance of the court for the foreseeable future. Only a coincidence of timing allowed this to happen!
He was defeated, but they can never be! All citizens must now live by their decisions, even though nearly 70 percent choose differently on this subject.
This is not democracy! It is the will of the majority people being subjugated to the beliefs of a minority.
Make your votes count in November, or this will continue. It must not be allowed.
— William Hogarth, Lake Isabella