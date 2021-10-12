This country is based upon the belief of freedom of choice. I chose to get the vaccine based upon my beliefs and research. Mandating citizens to get any vaccine is not what this country was founded on. I am sick and tired of celebrities and politicians voicing their outrage with citizens who choose not to get vaccinated.
The only opinion that matters is that of the person making their own personal decision. If the current president had his way, everyone would have to get whichever vaccine he decided was in their best interest.
Whether the subject is guns, abortion or which public restroom you can use, the Democrats want to make all your decisions for you. The Democrats also wish to spend your money through high taxes and trillion dollar budgets to create their America. The Democratic America will consist of free health care, free formal education, free day care, and a free wage you won't have to work for. There will be no guns, all electric vehicles and no Donald Trump.
The main problem with this fantasy is that it is impossible. Who is going to pay for all these freebies? All electric will not solve the problem of the three main polluters in the world: Russia, China and India. Steven Colbert and CNN should just be quiet and go back to real news gathering and entertainment. Return to reality.
— David DePaola, Bakersfield