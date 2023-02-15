After reading and trying to digest your thoughts (“Our View: ‘Killing County’ documentary should ignite reform push,” Feb. 12), I am unable to stand by and further listen to alleged truths. My background and history make me unable to stand down on this issue! I retired from the Beverly Hills Police Department after serving 37.5 years and know how police work is done.

The person stopped or suspected determines the outcome! This means resisting detention or investigation, furtive moves during the arrest, cause the outcome. All of you people, the people that constantly believe the police shoot people for pleasure, should be subject to a police training program “shoot don’t shoot!”

