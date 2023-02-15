After reading and trying to digest your thoughts (“Our View: ‘Killing County’ documentary should ignite reform push,” Feb. 12), I am unable to stand by and further listen to alleged truths. My background and history make me unable to stand down on this issue! I retired from the Beverly Hills Police Department after serving 37.5 years and know how police work is done.
The person stopped or suspected determines the outcome! This means resisting detention or investigation, furtive moves during the arrest, cause the outcome. All of you people, the people that constantly believe the police shoot people for pleasure, should be subject to a police training program “shoot don’t shoot!”
It is a program where laser guns are used by the student/trainee, a video plays with different scenarios, and some are shot, some are not.
Many errors are made by the person with the gun! Police encounters with potential life-threatening incidents are in microseconds, many times in low-light conditions.
Police officers prefer to go home when their shift is over and not to the coroner’s office. The perpetrator determines the outcome of every encounter with the police officer. Frequently, the people reeling against police conduct allege racial profiling and police administrators deny it, which is not true.
Police do profile, not by race but by perpetrator description, information not just suspects and perpetrators but witnesses and victims just like YOU profile someone who is about to take your teenage daughter to the movies or you’re going to hire for a job. Investigate the shoot no shoot training, see if you kill an innocent person!
— Tom Edmonds, Bakersfield