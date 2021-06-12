An opinion "These weapons are designed for combat" (June 9) by William Guerrero had several mistakes. First, an AK47 and a SKS was specifically designed and manufactured for combat. The military versions of the AK47 are fully automatic; pull the trigger one time and a rapid burst occurs. An SKS is a semi-automatic weapon. Both use 7.62 mm round cartridges, not 5 mm as Guerrero states. Cartridges for the AK-47 and the SKS (7.62mm) were sold in quantities of 1,000 to 10,000 25 years ago. The AR15 cartridge utilizes several types of cartridges.
However, .223 cartridges are the ammunition of choice for civilians and are not armor piercing. The .223 cartridge is fast and accurate. Perfect for small game, varmints, wild boar and deer hunting. The AR15 is easier to carry in the brush, and transitioning terrain than larger caliber hunting rifles.
The M1 Garand used in World War II, Korean and Vietnam uses a 30.06 cartridge, a significantly larger cartridge; it is also a civilian weapon used for hunting. However, the M1 Garand and most 30.06 rifles are heavier than an AR15.
The M1 carbine used in World War II and Korea uses a 7.62 mm round the same as the AK47 and SKS. The M1 carbine is legal for civilian use. Tens of thousands of people have AR15s and enjoy firing them at firing ranges. A weapon including a rock (Cain and Abel) of any kind doesn't kill. A person does!
— Raymond Reed, Bakersfield