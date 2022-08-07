It appears Nancy Pelosi has designated herself as Secretary of State by visiting Taiwan. China made it very clear that it considered this visit a clear provocation in the ongoing turmoil in this region. Just in case you have not noticed, China has become the most powerful country in the world. Any conflict with the Chinese will most likely result in the use of nuclear weapons. If the United States continues to provoke the Chinese, we will most likely find ourselves on the wrong end of a war.
Countries like China, Russia and North Korea have experienced mass casualties in past wars. Russia had more than 20 million deaths in World War II alone. The United States has suffered minimal deaths in past wars, and almost no attacks on the continental U.S. Our enemies will not blink when faced with threats or attacks on their territories.