Upon reading Sunday's published “Our View” regarding pedestrian (injuries and) fatalities in Bakersfield, I felt I would be remiss — and negligent — if I did not recall to everyone’s attention: The acquiesced pedestrian crossing that was installed in the 24th Street road improvement that is near Spruce Street, connecting North Westchester to Westchester-proper, is a child-killing accident waiting to happen.
We should have spent the money on a pedestrian bridge, proportionally shaped as the iconic “Bakersfield” bridge sign originally located at the then-Bakersfield Inn, and now replicated adjacent to Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace; this new crossing also festooned with that proud “Bakersfield” logo.
A kid’s going to get killed at this 24th Street insufficient, makes-one-feel-they-can-cross-safer-than-they-actually-can, push-a-button-to-cross, crosswalk. Maybe not this year; maybe not next; but some day, some year.
I suppose someone did the actuarial calculus and determined it was more affordable to run the risk and pay out on a future claim than to expend the money now for construction of a safer pedestrian overpass.
— Alvin Gregorio, Bakersfield