In Monday's edition of The Californian, there was an opinion piece in regard to keeping politics out of the Kern High School District. Apparently Derek Tisinger is the only board member that knows about this horrible ESG organization.
I read a lot and I just read a section in the Philadelphia Trumpet magazine concerning this very organization, one that is bound and determined to bring this country down.
I would suggest you request the August 2023 edition of this magazine and you will be shocked. Of course George Soros and his companies are largely behind this. There are others that will shock you. Also in this August magazine are articles about the gender mess going on in our schools.
Most of us live in our own little worlds, working, playing, etc. and we don't know what is going on in the world, or we don't care. But people better start paying attention.