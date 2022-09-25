As I matured and became more aware of the mechanics of governing and politics, I began to compare how government officials and and executives of major corporations execute their duties. I formed the opinion that if government officials govern the affairs of the country the way corporate executives run their businesses, our country would be better off.
After four years of Trump's administration, my view took a 360-degree turn. I feel our country has never been worse. I realized that neither a business executive nor a small sidewalk vendor turned politician is any better. That to remedy the ills of this country, we need to look more closely, to scrutinize better the person we choose to run the country without regard to their political party affiliation.