Now is the time to invest in our electrical charging infrastructure. Proposition 30 does that. Fifty years ago we had the Arab oil embargo. Nothing has changed since then. We need to get off the OPEC teet. Electric vehicles can help stabilize the grid by giving back to the grid when we get home from work, vehicle to grid. Solar electricity costs 4 cents/kWh on a utility scale and about 8 cents for residential solar. A typical EV gets 3 to 4 mikes per kWh. A penny or two a mile.
What we need is storage. Storage up until a few years ago was mainly pumped hydro. They would pump water upstream and fill a reservoir to use later to run a hydroplant. Now they are pumping air into the ground to build pressure to run a turbine later and of course battery storage is growing in leaps and bounds.