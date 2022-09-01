What is a law without accountability? For many it's just a suggestion.

In the most recent decoy operation conducted by Kern County in 2019, Bakersfield retailers illegally sold tobacco products to decoys who were under 21 almost 40 percent of the time. Tobacco retailers considering our law a mere suggestion to not sell tobacco products to children is not an option for me and should not be one for our city attorney or our council members, especially when the health and lives of our kids are at play.