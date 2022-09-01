What is a law without accountability? For many it's just a suggestion.
In the most recent decoy operation conducted by Kern County in 2019, Bakersfield retailers illegally sold tobacco products to decoys who were under 21 almost 40 percent of the time. Tobacco retailers considering our law a mere suggestion to not sell tobacco products to children is not an option for me and should not be one for our city attorney or our council members, especially when the health and lives of our kids are at play.
Under the current laws, bad actors are not being held accountable for illegally selling deadly and highly addictive tobacco product to children. As The Bakersfield Californian reported, young people who attended the City Council meeting on Aug. 17 can attest that their peers are buying tobacco products from retailers near them.
It has been proven that a tobacco retail licensing program along with additional components such as removing flavored tobacco from our shelves can deter illegal tobacco sales, help reduce use and help address health disparities in our community. The program would be funded through fees paid by retailers, not taxpayers.
As a cancer survivor, and American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network volunteer, I urge our City Council to take action to protect children from the harmful effects of tobacco. Passing a comprehensive tobacco retail licensing ordinance that fully funds adequate enforcement is an important step in that direction.
— Patsy Romero, Bakersfield