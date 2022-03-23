I appreciated Mr. Peter Kang’s Community Voices article ("Public defenders act as check on prosecutorial power," March 21) describing the invaluable work that the Public Defender’s office performs, even if I do not fully ascribe to some of the positions he advanced.
Of course, there will always be cases where the jury must serve as the conscience of the community and resolve contested factual issues. Homicide cases involving claims of self-defense, which account for most of the examples cited by Mr. Kang, are uniquely appropriate for jury deliberation to resolve conflicting accounts of how a homicide unfolded.
Long considered "partners in justice," prosecutors and public defenders’ combined efforts ensure that our system affords fair and equal justice to all parties involved. When convictions are obtained in the face of such dedicated opposition, it lends even more credence to the conviction’s validity and the truth of the charges.
That public defenders are so committed to their clients is one reason why Kern County successfully prosecuted 106 felony jury trials in 2020, at the height of pandemic fear, while other counties stopped conducting trials entirely.
There will often be philosophical differences between effective district attorneys and public defenders, but beneath those differences lies a level of mutual respect for the work performed by the other side. Kern County’s legal community is one of the few in which two frequently opposing sides can be constantly battling each other, yet do so with respect, courtesy and civility. I look forward to continuing that tradition with Mr. Kang in his recent appointment.
— Cynthia Zimmer, Kern County District Attorney