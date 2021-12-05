Throughout the pandemic, I have taken a similar stance to that of the medical professional, get vaccinated, wear masks, avoid large gatherings, wash hands, etc. Along with my protection, the message has also been to protect those who are at risk and have not been vaccinated yet.
Well, sorry, but this has gone on too long due to the stubborn and misinformed. With a new variant popping up and again threatening probably everyone but mostly the stupid, I have adopted a new attitude toward those who are eligible but refuse to be vaccinated.
I really don’t care what happens to them anymore. Not very Christian, but God gave us brains for a reason, and people who don’t use them can and will continue to die of COVID, and I won’t miss them!
— Bob Goon, Bakersfield