Jerry Todd, in his letter to the editor (“The LGBTQ question,” July 10) opines that all we need is a chromosome test as there are only two genders. I’m sorry to break it to him, but his overly simplistic view of genetics is more a testament to his lack of education in science and genetics, than it is an accurate portrayal of gender, sex characteristics, and development of sex disorders.
I suggest he read the following: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/sex-redefined-the-idea-of-2-sexes-is-overly-simplistic1/
— Stephen Hanson, Bakersfield