I have a pit in my stomach. The Kevin McCarthy lead vote to oust Liz Cheney for telling the truth has changed the way history will look at the Republican Party, Trump, and everything to do with this horrible action. Every one of you in Congress that voted to oust her should be ashamed at the deceitful, self-serving tactics you used to keep your positions.
American citizens of all beliefs, party affiliations, social groups, and more. Please see this as the tragedy it is. We now have a country that should hang its head low. What have we come to? What is Donald Trump? An embarrassment.
— Mark Perttula, Bakersfield