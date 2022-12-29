Surrogate: defined as a substitute, especially a person or country that has been selected to represent another. Ukraine is our surrogate. It is taking on using our ideals in its war with Russia. It is doing our bidding without the loss of one American soldier or civilian. The people are our surrogates, without electricity or heat, while we stay warm in our houses and drive our cars.
A coincidence in history is that last week saw the anniversary of the date when Gen. George Washington took his army to Valley Forge for the winter, a winter of unbelievable cold and suffering. To many, victory was not in sight. But Washington’s perseverance prevailed. And the Continental Congress knew that denying the needed help would spell disaster and the inability to reach the promises in the Declaration of Independence.