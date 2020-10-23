This president proclaimed himself a wartime president I believe this president is at war with the truth. It seems this president has adopted that old philosophy that if you tell a big enough lie often enough, the masses will come to believe it.
He told us the coronavirus was a hoax, which is the biggest and deadliest lie he has told the American people. There is no proof that voting by mail will be riddled with fraud, but there is proof that states run by Republican governors are guilty of voter suppression and in some cases intimidation.
This president said he would drain the swamp, but there are more leeches than ever. He says he's a law and order president, but he asks those who support him to vote twice. He refused to jail his buddies that pleaded guilty to crimes they were accused of. Then he pardons some supporters that were doing time for tax evasion, money laundering, conspiracy and racketeering, yet, without hesitation, locks up families and separates the children from the parents and detains them indefinitely in cages without a whiff of due process, which is guaranteed by our Constitution. Their only crime was wanting a taste of freedom.
This president will stop lying when he can no longer speak. And when his time on Earth is over and he meets his maker, the Lord will ask him, "Why did you treat my children so mean and cruel?" and his reply will be, "It was Obama."
— Peter Tovar, Bakersfield