Just when l start thinking things can't get any weirder, they do. In February of this year, Barry Moore, R-Ala., introduced a bill into Congress seeking to declare the AR-15 semi-automatic assault rifle as — are you ready? — the "national gun." I'm serious. 

To make this even more unusual, if that is possible, this bill is being co-sponsored by Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and that paragon of honest politics, George Santos, R-N.Y. People you just can't make this stuff up!

Recommended for you