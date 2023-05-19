The conflict, random acts of murder, and the casual recognition of the value of life is but the visible make-up of our “iceberg society.”
The forces of oppression, insecurity, identity politics and social unrest have been building in “Democratic” America, and throughout the world from the beginning of our Homosapien specie.
The lack of respect for the sanctity of life and the priority of self-interest over community must be a constant vigil and focus of all of us, if we are serious in our willingness to change the status quo.
Anyone who concludes that their life has no value can easily transfer that feeling to all our lives.
We can commiserate over the deficiencies of our “pandemic” of denied opportunity, or we can recognize the problem and commit to building a society of fairness.
We didn’t reach this opportunity impasse overnight and we won’t create a level playing field within our foreseeable future.
What we can do is conduct ourselves “always with community in mind” ©️(Upstart Village, Llc) as we transform our society to respect diversity and opportunity for all.
— Phil Rudnick, Bakersfield